Historic Photos of the Opry: Ryman Auditorium 1974 by Jim McGuire

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- From its construction in 1892, the Ryman Auditorium, named for riverboat captain Thomas G. Ryman, has been an integral part of America’s cultural fabric. Today this National Historic Landmark, lovingly called the Mother Church of Country Music, enjoys present-day status as both a beloved piece of Americana and a dynamic venue for contemporary artists.



With photography and text by Jim McGuire, Historic Photos of the Opry rediscovers a fascinating chapter in the history of the Grand Ole Opry and its most famous former home. More than 100 rare photographs taken by McGuire in 1974 are showcased with exceptional clarity in this beautiful book and brought to life through McGuire’s insightful captions. With a foreword by Garrison Keillor and opening remarks by Marty Stuart, Historic Photos of the Opry sheds light on a crucial period in the history of the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry, and the country music genre.



“For those of us who were serious country music fans who spent many Saturday nights on those Ryman pews, the fact that the Opry was moving from that building was a very big deal,” Jim McGuire says. “Everyone was talking about the opening of Opryland, but to me, photographing and preserving this slice of country music history was just as important.”



Historic Photos of the Opry reveals every facet of the Opry in its final year at the Ryman through scenes onstage, backstage and from the gritty neighborhood surrounding. In glimpses of bluegrass legends, famous country duos, bona fide American musical icons, and the Opry’s ardent fans, country music’s most celebrated phenomenon shines in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



Historic Photos of the Opry: Ryman Auditorium 1974 is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities across America, famous figures, and places from the past, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



