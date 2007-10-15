Monitor, Log and Analyze Your Serial Port Data Flows

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- Serial Monitor is a program specifically aimed at software and hardware developers working with serial ports.



Overview

New Serial Monitor is now a part of upcoming global PC port and connections monitoring solution - Device Monitoring Studio.



Fully customizable user interface, data logging and scripting support makes it an invaluable tool for debugging custom applications, analyzing and reverse-engineering protocols, researching functionality of any third-party software and much, much more.



New product internal architecture along with strong performance optimization allows Serial Monitor to easily outperform any other competitive product available on the market. This means that user may use it even for custom high-speed application without a care about memory consumption, system slowdown or any other oblique interaction with his program.



Key Features

Here are some of the Serial Monitor key features which can't be found in any other competitive product:

1. Multiple monitoring sessions support

2. MODBUS protocol parsing, packet editing/sending

3. Point-to-Point protocol (PPP) packets decoding

4. Statistic graphic analyzing

5. Real-time Logging / Playback support.

6. Application scripting support

7. True 64-bit platform support

8. Generic filtering support

9. Fully customizable User Interface



System Requirements

Windows 2000 Service Pack 4, Windows XP Service Pack 2 (x86 and x64), Windows Server 2003 Service Pack 2 (x86 and x64), Windows Vista (x86 and x64). 512MB of RAM and 512 MB of hard disk space.



Availability

Serial Monitor is available in four editions:



Lite - from $ 11.19

Standard - from $ 27.99

Professional - from $ 61.59

Ultimate - from $ 103.59



Serial Monitor homepage: http://www.hhdsoftware.com/Products/home/serial-monitor.html

Serial Monitor 14 day demo: http://www.hhdsoftware.com/Download/serial-monitor.exe



About HHD Software

HHD Software is a fast growing young company which was founded in 2000 and works on providing the high quality monitoring solutions. Its software is used by a lot of companies and organizations all over the world, including Microsoft, Apple, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Intel, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, Adobe, Broadcom, LG Electronics, Samsung, Hitachi, Panasonic, Xerox and Sony.



Contacts

HHD Software, 29 Harley Street, London, United Kingdom, W1G 9QR

Phone: +44 207 612 46 27

Fax: +44 207 927 30 35

E-mail: press@hhdsoftware.com

