Historic Photos of Florida Tourist Attractions by Steve Rajtar

With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Central Florida historian Steve Rajtar, Historic Photos of Florida Tourist Attractions rediscovers the state’s fascinating history of tourism through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the State Archives of Florida and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From Alligator Joe’s the Cypress Knee Museum, Spook Hill to Lion Country Safari, performing dolphins to snake-handling shows, and much more, Florida’s early tourist attractions shine through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“Today’s mega theme parks are the progeny of the little mom-and-pop roadside attractions which handled one family at a time who happened by on a little-used country road,” says Rajtar. “By viewing these historical photos, one can see how the evolution of Florida’s tourism has progressed.”



Historic Photos of Florida Tourist Attractions is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



