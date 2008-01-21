Cessna Citation now has BoomBeams' by LoPresti!

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- FAA grants LoPresti SpeedMerchants' a new STC for its BoomBeam' lighting system on Cessna Citation models 500, 550, S550, 501, 551. Previous lamp life for landing lights mounted on the main gear of these aircraft has been a problematic 10 hours. With its industry leading BoomBeams', LoPresti guarantees a system life of five years or 5,000 hours! The system's high reliability, reduced maintenance costs and decreased power consumption (one eighth of the normal draw), makes it a highly desirable addition to the Citation.



Landing shock, vibration and exposure to freezing/wet conditions all contribute to the short life of the Citation's stock landing light system. LoPresti's BoomBeam' HID lights, with no failure prone filaments, make for a simplified and cost effective answer to the pilots' demands for greater reliability of this crucial system. With considerably more light output than the stock systems they replace, LoPresti's Boom Beams' greatly enhance both recognition and visibility during night and low visibility conditions. Enhanced safety operations are an immediate benefit to pilots.



This STC was accomplished as a joint effort with Eastern Air Center of Norwood, Mass. Glenn Juber, Director of Maintenance for Eastern, worked closely with LoPresti Senior Program Engineer John Wertz to ensure the completion of this long awaited STC. Eastern is a full service fixed-based operator offering aircraft maintenance and avionics installations that has received many awards for exemplary customer service.



LoPresti SpeedMerchants' holds over 230 STCs for HID lighting in the general aviation market. They continue to be the industry's premier supplier of these systems.



LoPresti SpeedMerchants' was founded by aviation icon Roy LoPresti in 1990. Roy was well known for his dedication to making aircraft faster, lighter and sexier. SpeedMerchants' continues to improve on his innovative designs. The business is carried on with his son Curtis LoPresti as CEO. It continues to be one of the most forward-looking aviation companies in the industry. Increasing safety, drag reduction, and just plain (plane?) cool innovations. Located at 2620 Airport North Drive, Vero Beach, Florida.



For more information, call 772-562-4757 or visit http://www.SpeedMods.com. Eastern Air Center Inc., 123 Access Road, Gate 1, Norwood, Ma 02062, 781-769-8680, http://easternaircharter.com

