Presenting New Practice Test for Oracle 11g DBA OCA Exam 1Z0-047

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2008 -- uCertify, a reputed name in the preparation of certification exams, announced the pre-release of the Exam Simulation PrepKit for Exam 1Z0-047 for the Oracle OCA 11g certification. The full version will be released on 19th March 2008. There is a huge discount offer of 50% for the customers who place their orders before the release date.



The 1Z0-047 exam also provides credit towards, Oracle Database: SQL Certified Expert, Oracle 9i DBA OCA and Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate certifications.



The PrepKit has been developed keeping in mind the latest exam trends by Oracle. There is a huge demand for professionals proficient in Oracle. This certification exam provides an opportunity to Database Administrators to test their skills and get recognition from the world leader, Oracle.



The PrepKit for the 1Z0-047 contains four full-length practice tests, which include 250 challenging and interactive questions along with 150 study notes that simulate the real exam. The 1Z0-047 exam is an elective one. This Oracle Database certification demonstrates the powerful SQL programming language and helps you to master the key concepts of a relational database.



The PrepKit for exam 1Z0-047 is bundled with a variety of tests such as pre-defined tests, diagnostic test and a final test. You can also customize the tests according to your needs. Detailed result analysis of all the tests taken will help you to focus on your weak areas, so that you can overcome your shortcomings.



There are also a lot of helpful resources such as Technical Articles on different important technical topics, Tips and Tricks, Things to practice etc.



In addition to this, the PrepKit has been refined with new features, such as 'Study Note Search.' Through the 'Study Notes Search' feature, you can enhance your understanding of the technical terms and definitions by searching with the help of keywords. You can also generate a test based on specific study notes to evaluate your knowledge.



Roy Wood, an IT expert, remarked in his blog, “I thought the final test was a bit more difficult than the practice tests which was probably by design. Also, I noticed there was a “learn” function for each test question, which was accompanied by a thorough explanation.”



He further added, "There was also a means to create your own tests, add your own questions, provide immediate feedback, tagging, print, review questions, and make notes online – this flexibility was a nice surprise." To read more about his reviewed uCertify Oracle PrepKit, visit Roy Wood's blog: http://esofthub.blogspot.com/2008/01/it-certification-self-help-portal.html



More information and a free to download version of the PrepKit is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Oracle/1Z0-047.html



About uCertify

Conceived in 1996, uCertify.com specializes in the development of computer assisted test preparation software. The company provides exam simulation PrepKits for various Oracle certification exams of OCA DBA 9i, OCP DBA 9i, OCA DBA 9i PL/SQL, OCA DBA 10g, and OCP DBA 10g and other significant certifications exams. For more information about uCertify, please visit: http://www.ucertify.com

