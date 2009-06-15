Ontario, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2009 -- The Making of the First African-American President: Barack Obama (ISBN 978-1-58909-582-3), just released by Bookstand Publishing, is a fascinating examination of about how Barack Obama won the presidency through his brilliant execution of social networking and his realignment of the 3ms – money, message and mobilization. The book proposes a new political system model based on the success of Barack Obama’s campaign that can be used by others seeking to emulate his successful campaign.



“I wrote this book to put in historical perspective the candidacy and uniqueness of Barack Obama as the first black president of the United States of America,” says, author Femi Ayetiwa. “I wanted to show why Mr. Obama is different from other presidential candidates past or present, black or white and I wanted to show how systems theory can be applied to the analysis of his successful campaign and to present models that graphically illustrate the logical approach, techniques and activities that President Barack Obama and his political campaign team used in winning the presidency.”



Femi Ayetiwa is a Systems Analyst with a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York. He is a former University Don, Systems Manager, and Senior Systems Consultant with one of the big-five Accounting firms and is a keen political observer.



The Making of the First African-American President: Barack Obama can be ordered from:



Bookstand Publishing



Phone: 408-852-1832

Email: orders@bookstandpublishing.com

Web Orders: http://www.femi.shorturl.com



The book is also available on:



http://www.Amazon.com

http://www.BarnesandNoble.com

