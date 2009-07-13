Wisdom from Jamaica

Kingston, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2009 -- Puss An Dawg Nuh Have Same Luck (ISBN 978-1-58909-594-6), a new book, just released by Bookstand Publishing, is a fascinating and humorous look at Jamaican culture and its folk wisdom and proverbs.



“I wanted to share the wise things my grandparents used to teach us in Jamaica,” says author Carmen Earlington, who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley in Portland, Jamaica and is now a public school teacher in Kingston, New York. “My grandparents' wise counsel prepared me for ‘living’ in a much better and more practical way than any school, college or university I have ever attended. I wanted to share this ‘Jamaican’ wisdom with our young people and remind our older ones about what makes our Jamaican culture unique.”



The Jamaican proverbs and their meanings are grouped under 9 different chapter headings:



- Do Not Judge Others

- Things Are Not Always What They Seem

- Focus On Your Goals

- Know Yourself

- Warnings About Greed

- Adversity

- Relationships

- Mind Your Own Business

- Our Actions Have Consequences



The book’s title comes from one of the proverbs in the chapter on “Know Yourself”:



Puss and dog nuh have same luck.



Cats and dogs don’t have the same kind of luck.



Everyone is different. What works for one person might not work for another.



Puss An Dawg Nuh Have Same Luck can be ordered from:



Bookstand Publishing

Phone: 408-852-1832

Email: orders@bookstandpublishing.com



Web Orders:



http://www.bookstandpublishing.com/book_details/Puss_An_Dawg_Noh

http://www.Amazon.com

http://www.BarnesandNoble.com

