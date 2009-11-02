Daytona Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2009 -- The Flight of the Blue Heron (ISBN: 978-1-58909-662-2), a new book just released by Bookstand Publishing, is a fascinating collection of true stories from Richard Lester, a great story teller and producer of numerous award winning documentary films.



"I have had access to more incredible stories than I could ever tell," says Lester, Executive Producer and CEO of Blue Heron International Pictures. "Over the past forty years, I have listened to people talk about their lives. The few stories we have publically shared on film have been tremendously received but there were so many more stories needing to be told."



The Flight of the Blue Heron is a compilation of many of these riveting stories. Some of the stories answer some unusually interesting historical questions. For example, was Billy The Kid confused the night he died?



“I’m not old enough to have personally asked Billy that question,” Lester says, ”but I did the next best thing – I asked Sheriff Pat Garrett’s son!”



Lester also recounts his experiences with the Beatles, the legendary lawman from Walking Tall, Holocaust survivors and rescuers, and even the Gestapo officer who arrested Anne Frank.



“You will learn about all of the people who wanted to burn Anne Franks' diary," said Lester, “and I think you will be surprised about the identity of one of them.”



Lester has appeared in a number of major motion pictures, including Silverado, American Anthem, Police Academy 5, White of the Eye and Cobra Mission by Italian film director Fabrizio DeAngelis (released in the USA as Operation Nam). He is currently a member of Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (AFTRA).



In the 1980's, Lester worked as a producer for WLRN-TV in Miami, FL. He is also the author of the article "Buford Pusser's Last Ride: Accident or Murder?" a story depicted in the film Walking Tall: Final Chapter.



The Flight of the Blue Heron can be ordered from: http://www.blueheronpix.com/



