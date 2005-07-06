FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





July 6, 2005



Convert Data Files to the Format You Actually Need

TORONTO, Canada - Do you have a data file that contains valuable

information in a format you cannot use? You can reformat it with the

Parse-O-Matic Power Tool — the long-awaited Windows version of the

Parse-O-Matic utility introduced in 1986.

The new version can be downloaded without obligation or registration

from www.parse-o-matic.com and may be used free of charge for basic

conversions (more than 30 commands).

Sample applications:

- Edit a text file automatically;

- Copy valid data while repairing or skipping bad data;

- Split or reorganize files;

- Mine printed reports for essential information;

- Select and correct data from a customer list;

- Create an import file for a database or spreadsheet;

- Expedite migration of legacy systems.

Avoiding the restrictions of "point and click" converters, the

Parse-O-Matic Power Tool uses scripts to let you specify precisely what

you want. This gives it sufficient flexibility for demanding conversion

applications.

For example, you can read a CSV (Comma Separated Value) file and

produce valid NACHA ACH EDI files. Attempting this operation with a

spreadsheet would be difficult and in some cases impossible.

All standard input formats are supported. You can process flat files

such as:

- Text (ASCII from Windows, Unix/Linux or Mac, EBCDIC from a mainframe;

- Logs from web servers, process control devices, scientific

instruments;

- Fixed length and variable length records;

- Character-delimited;

- Raw binary;

- The Windows clipboard.



The Parse-O-Matic Power Tool can convert and filter files of any size.

If you have enough room on your hard disk to copy it, then you can

parse it.

All standard output formats are supported, including CSV, HTML and XML.



You can also write text to the Windows clipboard so it can be pasted

into other applications.

The Parse-O-Matic Power Tool may be downloaded from the company web

site and includes sample scripts and printable help. It can run from

the standard interface, via a batch file, the command line, a shortcut,

or from a task scheduler for unattended operation.



The Parse-O-Matic Power Tool may be used free for basic conversion

functions. Advanced features can be enabled online for US $149.



