Business Best Practices insights from 350 top global companies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/3/2005 -- GlobalBestPractice.com announces the release of its research on financial and operational best practices of 350 top global companies.



1.4 million pages of latest trends and best practices have been researched and integrated for 14 industries, with company specific details. The knowledgebase can be downloaded online or purchased in printed format.



The Industry Best Practices(TM) series includes Airlines, Automotive, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Energy & Oil, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Industrial Manufacturing, High-Tech Manufacturing, Textiles & Apparel, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, and Software industries.



Key topics of best practices coverage include company-level details on corporate strategy, product and segment strategy, treasury management, risk management, products and services, research and development, corporate governance, human resources management, business alliances, etc.



Current clients include IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sandia, SBC Communications, Lehman Brothers, UBS Financial Services, T. Rowe Price, Avery Dennison, Swift Energy, DOW Chemicals, and many more. Membership profile includes companies from 22 countries in five continents. Visit www.globalbestpractice.com for further details.



“Best practices are a very dynamic and fascinating area. Today’s best practices are efficient, adaptive and profitable for those firms correctly understanding and implementing them. What adds to the excitement of seeing the universe of best practices is looking to the future. One example is Customer Sensing(TM) developed by Jeofrey Bean, President & CEO of Del Mar Research & Consulting (www.DelMarResearch.com 858-334-9266). Customer Sensing(TM) uses an information portfolio, unique to each situation, to bring decision making clarity to challenging sales, marketing and business development decisions. It goes well beyond traditional marketing practices in bringing more accuracy to the decision making table and could well become one of the next important best business practices” Asaf said.





About Global Best Practice.com:



Global Best Practice.com is a research and advisory services firm based in New York, specializing in industry specific business best practices. The company provides in-depth coverage of business operations of 350 top global companies, focusing on 14 vertical industries.



