Mundo Botanica natural cosmetics opens a bulk and private label mineral makeup division

Mundo Botanica L.L.C, an earth friendly cosmetic company, is now able to offer others the chance to start their own businesses or enhance their existing cosmetic lines with custom formulations, private label and bulk mineral makeup products.



MB Bulk Mineral Makeup (MBBMM) offers superior quality ultra silky products such as loose mineral foundations, blushes, eye shadows, multi use shimmer powders, lipsticks and lip glosses all free from carmine, talc, bismuth oxychloride, parabens and FD&C dyes. You can pick an existing color for bulk or private label purchase or have MB create a new shade or formulate a new product for you.



In addition to the luxe bulk line and custom formulations, MB bulk mineral makeup also offers empty cosmetic jars, cruelty free high quality cosmetic brushes, label creation and printing services. There is also a raw ingredients corner for formulators where MBBMM is offering mild surfactants (such as Decyl Polyglucose), aromatherapy grade essential oils, organic carrier oils, pure hydrosols, cosmetic-grade mineral pigments, specialty waxes, perfumery ingredients, lipstick molds, empty lipstick cases and much more.



Always earth and animal friendly and natural formulations created with you, your business and our environment in mind…



