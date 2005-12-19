Encompix Manufacturing Software Named in Top 40 by Manufacturing Business Technology

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2005 -- According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "The inclusion of Encompix on Manufacturing Business Technology Top 40 Emerging Software vendor list is not a surprise. Encompix has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. The ETO Institute regularly encounters manufacturers who need tailored solutions to the segment which is quite distinct from repetitive manufacturing."



According to Manufacturing Business Technology magazine, October 2005, the senior editorial team used factors such as growth statistics and recent customer wins, Encompix (www.encompix.com) is among the top emerging software vendors.



While Encompix is not large enough to make the MBT Global 100 list published in July, the firm is growing quickly, having captured a significant percentage of the ETO (Engineer-to-Order) Manufacturing sector. The criteria for selection was not rigid, however greater attention was focused on core manufacturing, supply chain, and lean manufacturing vendors.



Encompix has a client base of over 200 ETO manufacturers; a brief profile of some of the new 2005 ETO clients is available at http://encompix.com/news/news.asp. According to Roger Meloy, Director of Marketing for Encompix, "This year (2005) we have experienced tremendous growth for the company and 2006 is going to be even stronger. We know the ETO manufacturing issues better than any other manufacturing software vendor and are honored to be recognized by Manufacturing Business Technology."



Encompix

www.encompix.com

Roger Meloy

513-733-0066



