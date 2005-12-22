New Public Relations Tool for SMBs Now Available

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2005 --TEB Media LLC, today announced to launch of SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), an online service providing small to mid-sized businesses effective and affordable public relations tools and services. With the launch of SBWire, TEB Media LLC is bringing powerful public relations tools to businesses that had not been available to them in the past or were too costly. To demonstrate just how effective these new tools are, SBWire is providing press release distribution services free of charge during an introductory period.



Along with the large collection of tools and services that SBWire offers to business customers to help them succeed in their public relations efforts, SBWire also focuses on providing journalists and editors with industry leading tools they need to make their job easy. Journalists can visit SBWire's Press Center to create customized alerts triggered by new press releases. Alerts can be triggered based on several aspects of the content of new press releases including SBWire's exclusive Content Grade system.



“We are very excited about SBWire and its ability to provide small businesses with tools they previously could not gain access to at a reasonable price,” said Daniel R. Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media LLC. “We believe our service has found the right balance between providing large volume press release distribution and providing journalists the tools they need to effectively manage the flow of inbound press releases.”



SBWire's Content Grade provides a method for journalists to filter press releases based on their accuracy, content, format and style. As new press releases are submitted by businesses, a content grade is assigned to the press release. Business customers have the option of updating their press release to achieve a higher Content Grade, or they may choose to use SBWire's creative services for a small fee.



During pre-launch testing of SBWire, hundreds of businesses choose SBWire to distribute their press release.



“We are very pleased with our experiences with SBWire,” said Todd Lohenry, Business Development Manager for LoPresti Aviation. “The tools and services provided by SBWire have made it easy and cost-effective for us to manage our public relations activities.”



For more information on SBWire please visit http://www.sbwire.com. To activate a Press Center account visit http://www.sbwire.com/presscenter.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media LLC, (http://www.tebmedia.com), based in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of Internet based content development and distribution services for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. Our online services focus on business to consumer and business to business communications.



TEB Media provides content distribution and marketing services to over 6500 independent software developers via its Download That (http://www.downloadthat.com) and DownloadSubmit (http://www.downloadsubmit.com) services.



