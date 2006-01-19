TR Cutler’s January 'Ask the Expert' Column for Manufacturing & Technology Probes Value of Local Consultants

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Thomas R. Cutler is the President and CEO, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based TR Cutler, Inc., www.trcutlerinc.com. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium of 2300 journalists writing about trends in manufacturing. Cutler is the lead spokesperson for the ETO Institute. Cutler is the author of the Manufacturers’ Public Relations and Media Guide and a frequently published author within the manufacturing sector, authoring than 200 feature articles annually.



Manufacturing professionals submit questions to Cutler who with the help of many industry experts provides timely responses and informative answers in the monthly “Ask the Expert” Column for Manufacturing & Technology. In the January issue (see http://trcutlerinc.com/January%2006%20Issue%20Manufacturing%20&%20Technology%20Magazine.pdf) Cutler examines the value of utilizing local consultants.



Manufacturing & Technology reaches customers and prospects throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, and is an important source for news in technology and manufacturing. The Manufacturers Group Inc., the parent company of the publication, is a diversified media company providing authoritative print and online media.



David N. Zaluski, President, The Manufacturers Group Inc., publisher of the nationally recognized Manufacturing & Technology publication is pleased by Thomas R. Cutler’s monthly Q & A column.



Manufacturing & Technology’s monthly print readership exceeds 94,500 company presidents and vice presidents, managers, engineering, buyers, maintenance, safety personnel and others. The industrial publication primarily targets tier two and tier three manufacturing companies. The subscribing company profile typically has 10 to 300 employees and includes upper management, plant managers, design, engineering, purchasing personnel, and others.



Contact:



David Zaluski

800-264-3303

http://www.industrysearch.com





