WebAsyst Suite Now In German

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- WebAsyst announces the introduction of German language versions of all applications in their popular WebAsyst Suite of software tools (http://www.webasyst.net/).



WebAsyst LLC develops communication and teamwork tools for online collaboration and PHP e-commerce shopping cart software, offering high quality applications at reasonable prices combined with free support.



Now their flagship products will be more easily used by customers who prefer German as a corporate language, as well as companies with branches in Germany. Customers can now use WebAsyst Contact Manager, Document Depot, Quick Pages, Quick Notes, Project Manager, and Issue Tracker in the language that is more convenient for them.



"We have been using WebAsyst products for one year now, and we are really satisfied with their products. Whenever we have suggestions, the WebAsyst team is really open to them, and whenever we have any problems, the support-team is really fast in finding the solution. Let's say, there is fast service for a good product. We can recommend this product to everybody," says Sonja Bieler, Commercial Manager of Archobau AG, Switzerland.



All WebAsyst applications are aimed to simplify and enhance collaboration and communication within geographically dispersed teams. The entire Suite or individual applications can either be installed on the company's server (Open Source Solution) or hosted on servers of WebAsyst LLC (Hosted Solution).



"My colleagues and I work and live in different countries; however, we work very well together as a team. We do not only develop and sell WebAsyst products - we use them all the time ourselves," says Lucinda Papa, Head of the U.S. office of WebAsyst LLC.



Free Trial and Free WebAsyst Suite are available at http://www.webasyst.net/freetrial.htm



