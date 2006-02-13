Mondial Translations Launches New Website

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2006 -- The domain name www.foreigntranslations.com was claimed eight years ago by Mondial Translations & Interpreting CEO Ken Zwerdling.



“When Mondial was founded, we wanted our website domain name to precisely describe our translation services,” notes Zwerdling. “This allows potential customers to incorporate normal translation search words into the actual website address.” It is simply another avenue to allow users of translation services to find our site.



The Mondial website has been active since 1998. Minor changes and updates were made over the past few years. However, the growing demand for language translations in a multitude of languages and a multitude of industries has changed the scope of the market.



According to Zwerdling, “Mondial handles a broad range of translation services and we wanted that to be evident as soon as interested customers reached our home page. We didn’t want someone to have to navigate our site map just to understand our abilities.”



The new website features eight categories for translation services including technical, medical, legal, marketing, website, financial, literary and desktop publishing. Most documents requiring language translations fall into one or more of these areas. A few seconds is all it takes to have a broad overview of the type of translation services Mondial offers. Having a simple, to the point home page makes it more convenient and time-efficient for those seeking language translators.



The home page offers customers the ability to begin their quest for more information. Several options are available, including the ability to request a quote online. Within hours, a customer has received an estimated project proposal and additional information on Mondial’s translation services. All they have to do is sign and fax and their language translation project is underway.



The site generates over 30,000 visitors each month. A fresh new look and easier access to information is expected to increase conversions for Mondial’s language translation services.



About Us



Mondial Translations & Interpreting, Inc. is a foreign language translation and localization agency specializing in the field of document translations, website localization and interpreting in over 75 different language combinations. With over 1000 translators located in 30 countries, Mondial’s expertise encompasses the disciplines of law, science, technology, internet, advertising, manufacturing, medicine, finance and software development.



Mondial is on the General Services Administration (GSA) contract schedule with the Federal Government and is a Certified Woman Owned Small Business.



Corporate headquarters are located in Greenville, South Carolina with offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Daytona, Florida.



