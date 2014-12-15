EaseUS SD Card Recovery Freeware Supports Recover Up to 2GB Data Free

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --EaseUS Software(http://www.easeus.com/), a world's leading data backup, data recovery and storage management solutions provider, offers users its SD card recovery freeware – EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free. It is capable of recovering up to 2GB lost pictures, videos, documents, audios, emails and other data from all kinds of SD Cards free of charge.



"We hope more people know and use our data recovery products, so we designed EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free. Different from a free trial version which can't recover lost data, our product is a completely free data recovery software that allows users to retrieve up to 2GB of files," said Benjamin Huang, the PM of EaseUS Software, " This freeware is mainly designed for home users, to offer them a powerful and easy-to-use tool, our research and development team regular upgrade the product every year to improve its recovery capabilities and interface. We hope that it won't be a headache or a big cost for users to recover lost documents, photos, music, etc."



EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is built to recover lost data from all kinds of storage media like hard drives, USBs, and SD Cards, digital cameras. Being a professional data recovery software, it is available for various data loss situations. It can rescue people's data lost due to human errors like accidental formatting, deletion, virus attack, factory settings reset or some severe forms of corruption. Having Windows and Mac version, this data recovery program can be applied to both of the two operating systems.



Availability:



EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is always available in EaseUS' official website. Customers can download it there directly.



For Windows: http://www.easeus.com/datarecoverywizard/free-data-recovery-software.htm



For Mac: http://www.easeus.com/mac-data-recovery-software/drw-mac-free.htm



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS Software is an innovative software developer which dedicated to delivering the best software products and services for data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. It is famous for its free data recovery software. Now millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' software and service.



For more info about EaseUS Software, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/