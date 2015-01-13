Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. Redefines "Luxury Travel"

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --The word luxury is defined as "indulgence in and enjoyment of rich, comfortable and sumptuous living".



The spontaneous response from most people about luxury travel is amazingly luxurious hotels, first class travel and high experience. Luxury travel can mean different things for different people, but most discerning travellers agree that exclusive, personalized and unique authentic experiences make a vacation truly memorable. Relaxation, stress –free travel with complete flexibility and safety are the strongest key drivers for luxury travel.



So how does one achieve this? Explore the options available on the web, customize a tour and set off on the journey. But as easy as it sounds it comes with its own risks.



India is a vast country, a symphony of diverse cultures, people, varied landscapes, faiths and religion which can be quite overwhelming to a first time visitor or even the most seasoned traveller.



Landing in a completely alien country in the middle of the night (mostly), tired and jet lagged, waiting to find a local cab to take you to the hotel, and not knowing the routes, the local customs or language can be very unnerving and distressing and more so in an intense country like India. Whilst booking online, a lot of visitors often fall for "low cost" tour packages from small time tour operators, and are then fleeced on costs for travel between destinations and excursions, and are subjected to low quality guides, hotels, tours and facilitators. Also a lot of information available on the web can often be outdated and incorrect.



In today's world with a plethora of options to choose from and the myriad tools available online, with each luxury travel management company claiming to be better than the rest , it can be quite a daunting task to decide upon the best tour operator for a smooth hassle free holiday. The best travel agents are essentially "travel advisors," or niche specialists because it is their advice, expertise, and connections that are of great value .It pays to use a luxury tour operator with up to date knowledge and expertise to deliver a seamless travel experience.



One of the most leading luxury tour operators in India - Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd is a veteran in the luxury travel sector .Mr. Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass concurred on the subject, elaborating further ," Luxury travel is not limited to only opulent resorts, fancy hotel properties or first class cabins. It goes beyond and more, it is an understanding of the client needs and paying acute attention to the smallest details which can elevate an ordinary experience to extraordinary. Starting from the first time the client lands in India to his return, our team at Compass ensures a dream vacation with security, safety and utmost comfort."



Most global travellers and travel experts now place more emphasis on personalized service, enriching travel experiences than the mere physical trappings and accoutrements of luxury. On the contrary most global travellers often want to experience the destination in an authentic way without masking it with over the top indulgence. In fact it is a misnomer that luxury travel is only for the very affluent section of the society. A perfect holiday is a combination of cultural exploration, exceptional character accommodations and transformative inspiring experiences.



Compass takes great pride in being one of the most reputed tour operators in India as the statistics prove with 35% of repeat and referrals as well as the umpteen client testimonials on their website.



Whether it is about special requests, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, medical contingencies, internet connectivity, personal mobile phones, nothing is out of bounds and no request too small for Compass.



With their local expertise, and global outreach Compass presents the rich heritage, ancient traditions, spiritual mysticism and colorful history of India to their clients with an intimate approach.



Exploring the local villages, watching the skilled artisans at work, going for a yoga retreat, bathing an elephant, going for a culinary tour, tracking a tiger in the dense jungles ,or discovering oneself on a spiritual tour, are just some of the many options that add to the exclusivity of this immersive journey.



India is one of the most sought after destinations because of its diversity that attracts tourists from all over the world. With the growth of tourism and world class infrastructural facilities, travel in India has come a long way with the innumerable array of choices from first class airlines, royal luxurious trains, competitive prices, boutique hotel properties and opulent heritage palatial palaces .What sets it apart from other destinations is the local culture, the warmth and the traditional Indian hospitality that makes it incomparable in quality and service.



So embark on this journey, unravel the true meaning of luxury and enrich the inner world and indulge the outer senses.



About Compass India Holidays

Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a luxury destination management company that specializes in providing immersive luxury experiences tailored around the client's preferences, desires and inclinations.





















