Meta Innovations Seeks Indiegogo Funding for the Launch of Their New, Mobile App Controlled Smart Iron

Trivandrum, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2015 --Most people have had the experience of forgetting to switch off their irons after using them. As a result, these users are always worried while using irons. Smart Iron has been designed to make life easier for these people. This cost effective iron will solve this age-old problem with an advanced, auto switch-off feature. The patented technology of Smart Iron switches off the iron whenever it is detected in idle state.



Every Smart Iron has an accelerometer chip installed within the system. This chip is capable of detecting the absence ironing motion and switching it off after a certain pre-set idle time. Smart Iron enhances user safety by completely turning it off, and avoiding power usage.



Some other important features of Smart Iron are as follows

- Bluetooth 4.0 Enabled micro controller: With its Bluetooth Mesh network, Smart Iron is capable of displaying its status over a home automation network. The status of the Smart Iron can be seen in terms of temperature, power usage, water level, etc.

- Temperature Control: Precise temperature control with a semiconductor temperature sensor and micro-controller.

- Auto switch off idle time for Horizontal and Vertical positions: Most users keep their irons in a vertical position when not in use. Smart Iron detects this position and provides a pre-set idle time for this position.

- Voice Alert on mobile: Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0, Smart Iron conveys its status to a home automation network or the connected mobiles, generating voice alerts on mobile apps.

- Usage History and Power Consumption: Keeps track of the usage history, allowing users to keep track of the power consumed by their Iron.

- Mobile App control of temperature.



Bijumon Janardhanan is the MD & CTO of the Meta Innovation a subsidiary of EarlyBird Security System and Automation (P) Ltd. The basic, dry Iron version of Smart Iron has already been created. Though it has been designed as a connected device, it will also be available as a standalone device without any dependence on any other devices. Meta team is looking to raise $5,000 via Indiegogo to complete this project.



To find out more about this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1BzO6fp



The official website of the company is www.ebirdinfo.com and blog is http://smartgardtab.blogspot.in/



About Smart Iron

Smart Iron has been designed to make life easier for these people. This cost effective iron will solve this age-old problem with an advanced, auto switch-off feature. The patented technology of Smart Iron switches off the iron whenever it is detected in an idle state.