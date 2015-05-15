Brainberry Global Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Introduce Minute of Life, an Augmented Reality Video Messaging Service

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --Brainberry Global firmly believes that time is the most valuable possession for every person in this world. This is the reason they created Minute of Life by taking a minute, and placing a message within that minute. With its minute gifts and messages, Minute of Life can work wonders for people that want to share their life and love with the ones they care about.



Now, Brainberry Global wants to move a step ahead by adding augmented reality to Minute of Life. By doing so, they are looking to allow users the freedom of placing their messages on anything in the real world. This extraordinary video messaging service is capable of sending any video into the future.



In order to start benefiting from this advanced technology, users only require a device and a marker that it can scan.



Use of Minute of Life involves a few simple steps

-Creation of videos on Minute of Life

-Choosing the marker.

-Placing the market anywhere.

-Scanning the augmented content.



Brainberry Global has also created a library of videos connected to the visual elements. These videos start playing on the device when the visual elements are detected by the scanning software. Users can see these videos even if their viewing angle is changed.



Brainberry Global needs to raise $20,000 to complete this project successfully. The company has just started an Indiegogo campaign to collect this fund. All their Indiegogo backers will receive their own printable augmented reality element and videos as reward.



To find out more about the Indiegogo campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1F9Vw15



The official website of Brainberry Global is http://minuteoflife.com/



About Minute of Life

Minute of Life is an augmented reality video messaging service that allows users to share happiness and love with their dear ones in a very different way. With its minute gifts and messages, Minute of Life can work wonders for people that want to share their life and love with the ones they care about.