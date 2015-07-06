Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Announces Emergency Water Removal - Lansdale PA Area Residents

Lansdale, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --When floods hit, homes can sustain incredible damage in a matter of minutes. Now Lansdale, Pennsylvania, area residents have access to local expert help. Elite Water Restoration Inc. has certified technicians who can be on site in 60 minutes to provide complete water damage restoration services. In addition to their speedy response time, Elite provides free estimates and direct insurance billing, meaning those suffering from a water disaster can leave the worry and the details of recovery to the experts.



Flooding begins to damage a home's structure and furnishings immediately, so water removal must begin as soon as possible. Elite's technicians can be reached 24/7 and be on site in an hour or less to begin the restoration process. Mold and mildew also thrive in damp conditions, so Elite Water Removal specializes in taking care of those health hazards as well. Left untreated, mold and mildew can cause severe respiratory problems that are particularly dangerous to small children and the elderly. The company's expert technicians can remove these substances and make houses safe for habitation once again.



Elite can also take care of the cleanup required after a fire. Even the smallest of fires can cause serious smoke damage. Homes that have suffered from a blaze need to be completely cleaned and deodorized. Even if carpets, drapes, and furnishings are not burned, they must be properly treated before a home is truly habitable again. Simply extinguishing the blaze also causes water damage that only a professional crew can correct.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

Elite Water Damage Restoration, Inc. employs only certified, licensed, and insured technicians who respond 24/7 when water and other disasters threaten area homes. They can quickly assess the situation and begin the restoration process immediately. For those in the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, area, help is available for water, fire, and mold emergencies.