Dynamics Physical Therapy Welcomes New Physical Therapist to Its Team

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Following a press release published in April, Dynamics Physical Therapy is excited to announce the addition of a highly qualified and skilled member to its team at the Haymarket location.



A native to Scotland, Karen MacLean, having graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University in 1995, received a BSc (honors) in Physical Therapy. After graduation, Karen sought a job in the United States, quickly leaving her homeland to begin practicing physical therapy in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Roughly 10 years after her move to New Orleans, Karen MacLean relocated to Virginia where she has resided ever since.



Now, with 20 years of clinical experience, Karen has joined Dynamics Physical Therapy with expertise in outpatient therapy. She specializes in manual physical therapy, orthopedics, sports physical therapy, and running injuries.



As a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Karen also has experience treating a mix of neurologically involved and generally deconditioned patients, and is a certified lymphedema therapist.



About Karen MacLean

Karen, happily married to Graham and the mother of three daughters, is a huge asset to Dynamics Physical Therapy, and is looking forward to being welcomed into the experienced practice.



For more information regarding Dynamics Physical Therapy, visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/index.html