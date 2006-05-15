Renovation Make Meridian Hotel Orlando a Vacationer’s Dream Destination

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --The Meridian Hotel Orlando — Disney Maingate has just been newly renovated. The entire property has been completely upgraded to better meet its Florida vacationers’ needs.



The Meridian Hotel Orlando (www.orlandoescape.com)near Disney World, offers clean air to breathe, with the entire property being 100 percent nonsmoking. In addition, all rooms have free, high-speed Internet access, 26” flat-screen TVs, toaster ovens, refrigerators, brand new pillow-top mattresses, a hairdryer and an iron with ironing board!



This luxury Orlando hotel is conveniently located just three miles from Walt Disney World and offers a quiet, relaxing environment that is right at the front doorsteps of Disney, but away from all major traffic areas and noise.



Guests can throw the car keys over their shoulders because the Meridian Hotel Orlando provides free, scheduled transportation to Walt Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios.



Before starting off on a day of adventure, guests can also enjoy a complimentary breakfast that is fresh and hot, and includes waffles, bagels, muffins, fruit, oatmeal, cereal, and more!



The friendly atmosphere and great customer service of this luxury, Orlando hotel makes a Florida vacation even more enjoyable. The key to the Meridian Hotel’s signature, customer service is courtesy, professionalism, and attention-to-detail. The staff is knowledgeable and familiar with the Walt Disney World area, providing quality assistance and accuracy in answering any questions a guest might have.



Fabulous Orlando restaurants that will satisfy any craving surround the Meridian Hotel Orlando. In fact, right next door, on hotel property, is a Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar where guests of the resort will receive a discount.



Some of the guests’ favorite nearby Orlando restaurants are: The Rainforest Café, located on Disney property, which offers a fun and exciting place to eat for the whole family; Angels, which serves up delicious seafood in a friendly atmosphere; TGI Fridays, open late, and always familiar and consistent; and finally the Golden Corral — an eating establishment with something for everyone!



Guests who wish to explore the world outside of Disney will find many other exciting and conveniently-located attractions such as the thrills and chills of the movie-themed Universal Studios; the slide and ride at Wet ‘n’ Wild — voted one of the nation’s best water parks; and the amazingly beautiful Cirque du Soleil La Nouba which is truly a marvel.



Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay is also well worth the one-hour drive to experience some of the fastest, biggest, and best roller coasters in the world!



“We see our guests return to us again and again,” Sunil Govind, Marketing Director for orlandoescape.com, said. “They typically attribute their loyalty to the personal service, attention-to-detail, quality and rest they receive while on their Florida vacation.”



Visit: http://www.orlandoescape.com for more details.



Media Contact:

Sunil Govind

of orlandoescape.com

+1-407-448-1480

sunil@orlandoescape.com

