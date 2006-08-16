New Hand and Power Tools Manufacturers Directory From ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --The online international industrial directory of manufacturers and marketplace ForeignTradeExchange.com, a division of Boston based Donald LaBelle Associates, announced today the launch of its new directory of hand and power tool manufacturers and distributors.



According to the company, the directory includes a wide range of hand and power tool offerings from companies primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China, India and most European Union countries.



The hand tools available in the directory include hammers, mallets, wrenches, screwdrivers, saws, ratchets, sockets, extensions, clamps, chisels, vice grips, adjustable wrenches, sludge hammers, axe, hack saws, pipe cutters, wire cutters, hatchet, caulking applicators, crow bar, files, sanding blocks and other hand tools.



Applications include wood working, automotive, sheet metal, HVAC, electrical, ergonomic, carpentry, plumbing, telecom, metal fabricating, utility, industrial, hand engraving, aviation, heavy equipment and landscaping.



The power tools found in the directory include, among others, air tools, quick couplers, cordless drivers, nail guns, riveters, staple guns, drills, cordless power saws, electrical power tools, hand blowers, industrial vacuums, cutting power tools, grinders, polishers, saber saws and a wide range of power tool accessories.



The directory is now available to access with no registration requirement at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/tools_power_hand.html



"There are a lot of hand tool and power tool directories online and that is why we've focused specifically on hand selecting the manufacturers and suppliers that we present on the site," says the business director of ForeignTradeExchange.com, Mark Hamilton. "We never intended in publishing the largest tools directory on the Web and the result is a buying guide that can help users find quality driven suppliers in the market of their choice."



