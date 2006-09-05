After Home School, Private School and Public School Have Failed - What Hope Is There for Parents of Kids With Behavior Problems?

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Set On Success (SOS) Family Survival Camp is a 1-week therapeutic day program for students in grade K-7th with Bipolar issues. SOS focuses on the issues of quality behavior management with the goal of returning to traditional classroom as quickly as possible. While physically in the classroom during the day, parents of children enrolled in the program are receiving specific training, designed toward total family success.



Whenever chronic behavior issues have popped up, parents have been historically faced with few choices. They could enroll their child in a private school (most of which won’t accept students with “problems”). They could home school their child (being a parent is already tough enough). They could move their family to another city in the hopes that a new school in a new town might be just the thing. Or, sadly, the family’s only hope may seem to be a residential treatment program, with the family split apart for up to a year or more. Some of these choices have worked for a lucky few families. Most have only set up temporary false hope. Now there’s a new option. Developed by the founder of America's first school for bipolar students, the SOS Family Survival Camp is the next step in creating success for families with behavior issues. Over a one-week, intensive period, the SOS program pinpoints “triggers” & builds solutions for each family’s success. The program includes family to build an even better chance for success and teach them successful behavior that will follow them the rest of their lives. Each family helps develop a custom family plan, perfectly tailored toward their success.



Glad Curlee, author of The Home Behavioral Plan and The GLAD Method created the program in an effort to keep families together rather than see families torn apart by these highly charged emotional situations. Somehow, she has been blessed with a different set of eyes that see past the obvious issues to what could be. “We grow apart”, she says, “if we don’t spend time together. Anything that keeps the family together is a step toward total success.”



The G.L.A.D. Family Learning Center was created to help families by providing unique educational and behavioral services. Services include Life Coaching, Specialty Tutoring, Individual/Couples/Family Counseling, and workshops for parents and professionals. For more information on how your child can benefit from this innovative program, contact the G.L.A.D. Learning Center at 512.459.9191 or on the web at www.gladflc.com.



