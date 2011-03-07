Humerous and Insightful Observations on Healthcare Design from a Leading Healthcare Architect

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2011 -- Healthcare Design and Other Oxymorons (ISBN: 978-1-58909-864-0), a new book just released by Bookstand Publishing, is a series of humorous and insightful observations from a leading healthcare architect about healthcare design, healing and life.



“Architects see the world through kaleidoscopic glasses – nothing focused, ever-changing, unpredictable, and beautiful,” says author Nick Devenney, founder of Devenney Group Ltd. and architect for many western and southwestern premier healthcare facilities including Glendale Adventist Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Virginia D. Piper Cancer Center. “This book is a peek through a pair of those glasses – mine.



Along with the practice of architectural design, Healthcare Design and Other Oxymorons covers healthcare, sustainability, religion, growing up, politics, ethics and more.



“Every one of these topics influences architecture and, to a great extent, architecture influences them,” says Devenney. “There cannot be a serious discussion about the design of a church, or a town, or a hospital without understanding the relationships that civility, politics, and religion have on design goals.”



“I like to think forming hospitals creates a structural tool that can help its occupants in their battle to overcome illness or injury”, he says. “There is a real opportunity for buildings to be a part of the healing process, not just a box that contains it. I think that is pretty exciting.”



