Holidays Don't Have to Be Hectic

Create a timeline to take care of all preparations for your festivities.



• Modify your celebrations if you think your plans are too ambitious.

• Replace (or eliminate) activities your family has outgrown.

• Don't eliminate a tradition without 100% agreement.

• Keep the holidays special by limiting their duration.



A unique aspect of Sgro's book is a series of self-assessment questionnaires that help readers find the best system for their families quickly and effortlessly. Clear headings allow readers to zero in on the information they need. The book was a 2005 winner of the iParenting Media Outstanding Products Award.



