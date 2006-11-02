New Website Helps Writers Find Freelance Jobs and Helps Clients Hire Writers

Surfside, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Freelance writer Brian Scott has launched Online-Writing-Jobs.com, a new website that helps writers find freelance writing jobs and helps clients find freelance writers for current projects.



Online-Writing-Jobs.com offers several jobbank sections to help writers find different kinds of freelance work. Writers can browse through freelance jobs according to pay-level (high-paying, low-paying or non-paying writing gigs); or writers can search for a specific writing job, such as copywriting or SEO writing, by using Online-Writing-Jobs.com’s search feature. Clients can post help-wanted-ads for free to find writers for their projects; or clients can search for specific writers using Online-Writin Jobs.com’s search feature.



Online-Writing-Jobs.com is an active community of writers and clients networking, posting, and finding the right job or right candidate. Job opportunities are updated in real-time and writers can freely reply to any job posting.



Online-Writing-Jobs.com is stripped of flashy design and is optimized for speed. Clients and writers can breeze through job postings very quickly without waiting.



Brian Scott, a freelance writer since 1992, says: “A writer’s workday is very hectic most of the time. Juggling projects, communicating with clients, and looking for freelance jobs is very time-consuming. I built Online-Writing-Jobs.com to help writers speed up their search for freelance jobs and give them extra time for writing.”



Online-Writing-Jobs.com currently offers hundreds of job opportunities for freelance writers, and hundreds of ads of writers who are seeking freelance work. The most popular types of freelance work include SEO writing, copywriting, magazine writing, and public relations work with businesses and ad agencies.



Online-Writing-Jobs.com is part of FreelanceWriting.com, a free website that helps writers master the creative and business aspects of their writing careers. Many writers and clients who regularly use FreelanceWriting.com's free services use Online-Writing-Jobs.com to find writers or to post help-wanted-ads.



Online-Writing-Jobs.com is a free service and is online at http://www.Online-Writing-Jobs.com

