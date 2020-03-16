ReleaseWire Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2020 --As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to rapidly evolve, ReleaseWire, a leading provider of online media engagement solutions, has announced several operational changes being implemented beginning Monday March 16, 2020.



"The health and safety of our employees is extremely important to us," said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire. "Among the announced operational changes is the move to a remote only workforce and the temporary closure of our main offices.



http://www.releasewire.com/blog/article/releasewire-and-coronavirus-covid-19-107.htm



About ReleaseWire LLC

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit organizations. ReleaseWire connects marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and publishers around the world. ReleaseWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application.



Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 100,000 businesses and organizations in over 120 countries.



For more information about ReleaseWire and its services visit http://www.releasewire.com or call +1-844-499-4731 (US), or +1-414-310-9610 (International).