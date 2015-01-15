New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Austria . It contains detailed historic and forecast data for policies and premiums. "Non-Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2018: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Austria . It is an essential tool for companies active across the Austrian non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in the non-life insurance industry in Austria for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration for the period 2009 through to 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering policies and premiums in Austria .
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
