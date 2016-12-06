Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --12APP released RISKv1 for iPhone® and Android devices. RISKv1 does some amazing things, giving users easy access to instruct drivers of their Civil Rights during traffic stops, #911 direct dialing, and location sharing to alert family, friends or first responders of an emergency situation by sending a mapped position and a pre-programmed emergency message via email or SMS/text.



RISKv1 Features:



- Location sharing, share mapped coordinates of the current position

- Safety Assistance, pre-programmed "Emergency Message Alert" sent by email or SMS/text

- Driver Civil Rights information video

- #911 direct dialing



Pricing and Availability:



RISKv1 is available on App Stores for just $1.99. RISKv1 is designed for iPhone and Android devices. RISKv1 requires iPhone OS 7.0 or newer.



App Store Link: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=1167143020&mt=8



Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.risk.org



Additional Information:

A limited number of Promotional Codes are available to members of the media.

Journalists interested in receiving a code should contact Andrea Jones, Owner: aj@12app.us



About 12APP

12APP is a small minority woman-owned business, developing both native & hybrid mobile apps, mobile games, augmented reality, enterprise mobility,& more for iOS, Android, Windows & Wearables.



Press Contact:

Andrea Jones

Owner, 12APP

PO Box 118

Ladson, SC 29456

Mobile: 800-471-1715

Email: aj@12app.us

Instagram: @riskv1

Website: www.riskapp.org