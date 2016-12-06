12APP

RISKv1 – Rapid Information Safety Knowledge Helps Drivers Mitigate Traffic Stop Risk Now Available for iOS and Android Devices

Protect from unlawful traffic stop rights violations, know rights, and enable safety assistance when it's needed, when seconds count.

 

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --12APP released RISKv1 for iPhone® and Android devices. RISKv1 does some amazing things, giving users easy access to instruct drivers of their Civil Rights during traffic stops, #911 direct dialing, and location sharing to alert family, friends or first responders of an emergency situation by sending a mapped position and a pre-programmed emergency message via email or SMS/text.

RISKv1 Features:

- Location sharing, share mapped coordinates of the current position
- Safety Assistance, pre-programmed "Emergency Message Alert" sent by email or SMS/text
- Driver Civil Rights information video
- #911 direct dialing

Pricing and Availability:

RISKv1 is available on App Stores for just $1.99. RISKv1 is designed for iPhone and Android devices. RISKv1 requires iPhone OS 7.0 or newer.

App Store Link: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=1167143020&mt=8

Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.risk.org

About 12APP
12APP is a small minority woman-owned business, developing both native & hybrid mobile apps, mobile games, augmented reality, enterprise mobility,& more for iOS, Android, Windows & Wearables.

