Protect from unlawful traffic stop rights violations, know rights, and enable safety assistance when it's needed, when seconds count.
Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --12APP released RISKv1 for iPhone® and Android devices. RISKv1 does some amazing things, giving users easy access to instruct drivers of their Civil Rights during traffic stops, #911 direct dialing, and location sharing to alert family, friends or first responders of an emergency situation by sending a mapped position and a pre-programmed emergency message via email or SMS/text.
RISKv1 Features:
- Location sharing, share mapped coordinates of the current position
- Safety Assistance, pre-programmed "Emergency Message Alert" sent by email or SMS/text
- Driver Civil Rights information video
- #911 direct dialing
Pricing and Availability:
RISKv1 is available on App Stores for just $1.99. RISKv1 is designed for iPhone and Android devices. RISKv1 requires iPhone OS 7.0 or newer.
App Store Link: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=1167143020&mt=8
Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.risk.org
About 12APP
12APP is a small minority woman-owned business, developing both native & hybrid mobile apps, mobile games, augmented reality, enterprise mobility,& more for iOS, Android, Windows & Wearables.
