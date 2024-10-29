RMI Services Corporation Also Helps with Water Damage Restoration in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2024 --RMI Water Restoration, a part of RMI Services Corporation, aims to help property owners recover quickly from water-related disasters by restoring homes and businesses to their original condition.



If left unaddressed, water damage can devastate properties, causing structural damage, mold growth, and health risks. The company specializes in complete water mitigation and water damage restoration in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida, offering services from initial water removal and drying to repairs and mold remediation. Their certified technicians use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to address all types of water damage caused by flooding, leaks, or broken pipes.



Water damage can quickly escalate, causing lasting harm to walls, flooring, and furniture. To mitigate further damage, the company offers emergency response, ensuring trained professionals arrive on-site as soon as possible to begin the restoration process. The team uses advanced drying technology to remove moisture from all affected areas, reducing the risk of long-term damage.



Since mold growth is an after-effect of water damage, being NORMI-certified Mold Assessors & Remediators, the company offers expert mold remediation services. Mold can begin growing within 24-48 hours of water intrusion and can pose serious health risks if not properly managed. The professionals are well-trained to locate and eliminate mold, restore indoor air quality, and prevent future growth.



The company also offers crime scene cleanup in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida, mold inspections, Radon and VOC testing and more.



Call 954.801.7575 for details.



About RMI Services Corporation

RMI Services Corporation offers expertise in crime scene, trauma, biohazard cleanup, mold remediation, and water damage restoration services. With years of experience and a commitment to thorough, compassionate service, the company helps restore property safety and cleanliness following traumatic events.