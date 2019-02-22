Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Concert Tickets for Ford Center in Evansville

The Twins of Evil Tour with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Coming To Ford Center In Evansville on July 14, 2019.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2019 --Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will bring The Twins of Evil "Hell Never Dies" Tour to Ford Center in Evansville on July 14, 2019.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tickets in Evansville at Ford Center.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announced The Twins of Evil tour on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, beginning in the summer of 2019.
The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour
In a recent Facebook post, Rob Zombie shared his excitement by saying, "The Madness Returns!! The Twins of Evil are coming back this summer! General on sale starts Friday, February 22 at 10 am local time."
About Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie released his debut solo album Hellbilly Deluxe in 1998. Over the course of his career, he has six studio albums, three compilation albums, two remix albums, two live albums, one video album, 14 singles, and eight promotional singles. Rob Zombie rose to fame as a member of the heavy metal band White Zombie.
About Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson released his debut album, Portrait of an American Family in 1994. He quickly rose to fame with his shock rock antics and numerous controversies. Over the course of his career, he has released 10 studio albums and has won nearly 25 music awards. These awards include the Icon Award, Rock Album of the Year and Best Metal Act.
Tickets are available at Tickets-Online.com.
The Twins of Evil with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour Dates
July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
July 10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
July 12 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
July 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
July 16 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
July 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre
July 23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 24 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
July 25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
Aug 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center
Aug 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Aug 9 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Aug 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
Aug 11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County Coliseum
Aug 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 14 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Aug 16 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
Aug 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
