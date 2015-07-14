Rocket Fizz Considered Among Best Business Franchise Opportunities

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --After only six short years on the United States' commercial radar, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop is helping visionaries achieve their dream of franchise ownership. To date, the company's franchise locations are spread throughout the country and continue to gain popularity in their respective communities.



Owning a Rocket Fizz franchise is fun and rewarding. Since opening its doors in 2009, the original Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop cemented a place in the hearts of Californians for its retro approach to sweets. When asked about the benefits of owning a Rocket Fizz franchise, a current franchisee replied, "Since becoming a franchise owner, I've had the opportunity to both succeed financially and have fun every day at work."



Typically costing between $150,000 and $225,000 to open the doors, a Rocket Fizz franchise is less expensive than other business ventures while providing entrepreneurs with a unique concept from which to gain clientele. When compared to other business franchise opportunities, Rocket Fizz makes the process of franchise ownership simple by providing support for employee training, store building, and lease negotiations. Additionally, Rocket Fizz supports the dreams of U.S. veterans by offering military discounts to prospective franchisees.



About Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop

Currently operating in 18 states, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop franchises are becoming cherished household names for kids of all ages. With plans to expand into additional states, such as Louisiana and Georgia, the company's franchisees are the backbone of the soda and candy shop's success. Each shop is noteworthy for its colorful selection of old-fashioned candies and extensive collection of bottled sodas -- a mixture that entices customers with a sweet tooth to keep coming back.



For more information about Rocket Fizz franchises, visit http://www.rocketfizz.com/franchise