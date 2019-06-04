Round Magnet Producer Jin Tong Joined CWIEME Berlin 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2019 --The leading Chinese magnet manufacturer, Jin Tong Magnetic Material Technology Co., Ltd (hereafter Jin Tong), attended the CWIEME Berlin 2019 this year. This exhibition was held from May 21st 2019 to May 23rd 2019, and it has been the most significant channel for high-end products and solution in the motors, transformers and generators industries over the years.



Jin Tong was founded in 1995 and has over 23 years of experience in producing and selling neodymium magnet. Such materials are widely used in many areas, including motors, I.T. products, and sports equipment. Its products have been sold in China as well as the global markets, such as the U.S., Korea, and Singapore. Advanced machines and systems are employed in all of its factories to boost production as well as improve quality. They can produce over 3000 tons of magnet per year in total. Furthermore, in order to deliver better customer services, they also set up offices in different cities.



The CWIEME Berlin was held in 1996 for the first time. For the last 22 years, it has been the forefront of global electric motors, generators, transformers and E.V. market. In 2018, the exhibition attracted over 84 countries and districts with more than 750 enterprises to participate in this show. There were enormous demands from visitors in all professional fields, and the exhibition areas have been expanded from four halls to six halls. The platform also offers opportunities for firms like Jin Tong who provides magnetic components, and other companies from insulating and coiling markets to showcase their strengths in production.



During the CWIEME Berlin 2019, Jin Tong presented most of their magnetic products, which included round magnets, cylinder magnets and ring magnets. Furthermore, they also offered customised magnet for specific customer requirements and orders. Here are the description of some of the magnet types they produce:



· Round magnet: it is the most popular shape of magnets. A small round magnet can be used for toys, whiteboards, wallets, packing box, and personal DIY design; meanwhile the larger version is used as machine components in the industry.



· Cylinder magnet: this is another regular type. D is referred to as diameter and H as height or thickness of the magnet. Once again, it is commonly used in most kind of gadgets as well as the manufacturing machines.



· Ring magnet: loudspeaker and other similar applications use such a kind of magnet. In this type of product, O.D. and I.D. are regarded as outer diameter and inner diameter for the ring, and T is the thickness.



In the CWIEME 2019, Jin Tong met many professional visitors and shared ideas on the current magnetic components applications, as well as the potential future usages. Clients were satisfied with the product Jin Tong showed and the staff's great customer services during the exhibition. Through attending the CWIEME Berlin 2019 and exchanging thoughts, the firm is looking forward to creating better products for the industry and related customers.



About Jin Tong

