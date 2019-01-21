Santana Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Tickets-Online

Santana Supernatural Now Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --Santana is hitting the road for a 29 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on July 11, 2019.
Santana Supernatural Now Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Tickets-Online sells Santana tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Santana announced his Supernatural Now Tour dates on January 16, 2019 as part of his North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Denver, Chicago and Boston.
About Santana
Santana began his career in 1966. Three years later the band grabbed public attention with their performance of Soul Sacrifice at Woodstock. Over the next three years he released his self-titled debut album, Abraxas and Santana III. Over the course of his career he has released 24 albums, sold over 100 million records, won 10 Grammy Awards and in 1998 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Santana's 2019 tour celebrates 20 years since his release of Supernatural and 50 years since he played Woodstock. He released a statement saying, "Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage."
Fans can find Santana tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City at Tickets-Online. Tickets go on sale on Friday January 25, 2019 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Tickets-Online.
Santana Tour Dates
June 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 27 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 6 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 11 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 4 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 14 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 20 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 23 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
About Tickets-Online
Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved customer satisfaction rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online
Website: Tickets-Online/Santana