Lost in Between Dimensions – Saga II Is a New Action-packed Science Fiction Novel by Jorge Scerba

Lost In Between Dimensions - Saga II, just released by Bookstand Publishing, is an action-packed science fiction novel



"Lost In Between Dimensions - Saga II, is in every way an excellent sequel to Saga I,” says Nigil Bloom, Community Relations Specialist for Bookstand Publishing. “The novel has interdimensional space travel, a space confederation on the brink of civil war, sexy aliens, and computer engineers looking for a way home. It is a great read.”



In Saga I of Lost in Between Dimensions, the young computer experts from the Herman Company have been lured to another dimension with promises of wild success, wealth, girls and more by the Emperor of the Great Vaporich Empire who wants to use the men to establish his own Internet computer system to expand and empower his empire. Now in Saga II, Al, Ed, George, Jim. John, Raul and Rich, desperately want to find a way home to earth, but find they are compelled to work for the Emperor whose empire is teetering on the brink of civil war. This action packed novel is science fiction at its best.



Lost In Between Dimensions - Saga II is available in both Paperback and Hardcover editions and can be ordered from:



Lost In Between Dimensions – Saga II by Jorge Scerba

Trade Paperback; $22.99; 370 pages; 978-1-58909-731-5

Case Laminate; $30.95; 370 pages; 978-1-58909-858-97

