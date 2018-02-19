Sennheiser's Dawn Birr Named to 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, is proud to announce that Dawn Birr, Channel Manager of Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions, has been named to the prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list for 2018. CRN is one of the most prominent publications in the IT marketplace and a brand of The Channel Company.



Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of "their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation," according to a statement by CRN. Although Birr's career with Sennheiser has spanned close to two decades, she was named to her new position as Channel Manager of Sennheiser Enterprise solutions in 2017, making this her first appearance on the Channel Chiefs list.



Dawn Birr began her vocation in audio solutions in 2000, joining Sennheiser right out of college. She worked her way from an entry level position through roles that include product manager, vice president of sales for U.S. installed sound, global commercial manager for audio recording, and channel manager for the Americas. She is a proud Advisory Board Member for the Women's International Music Network, and member of Soundgirls.org, and recently received the "She Rocks" 2018 Award from the Women's International Music Network.



A Commitment to Enhancing UC Environments



Sennheiser is dedicated to creating headsets and audio conferencing technologies that serve as much more than components of a communications network, offering advanced features that help enhance the experience of the user, allowing them to exert greater control over their auditory environments and increase their productivity. This includes features such as the adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC) of the flagship MB 660 business headset, which allows users to adjust the level of noise cancellation they require throughout the day as-needed. Sennheiser's full line of award-winning unified communications solutions include the flexible new Century Mobile series; the PRESENCE mobile headset; the Culture headsets; the D 10 Series; and the SD wireless, Century, Circle, and MB Series solutions. In addition, Sennheiser offers audioconferencing and speaker solutions such as the SP 220 portable audio conferencing system accommodating up to 12 users per call, and the TeamConnect Wireless speakerphone systems, and the SP 10 and SP 20 speakerphones.



"The executives on CRN's 2018 Channel Chiefs list stand out for their exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to the channel," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "These individuals deserve special recognition for their development and support of robust partner programs, innovative business strategy and significant contribution to the overall health of a vigorously growing channel. We applaud each Channel Chief's impressive record of accomplishments and look forward to their future successes."



"I'm both honored and humbled to be named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list," said Birr. "The IT channel is a remarkable field, full of ongoing evolution and change. I'm excited to continue my career with Sennheiser in delivering sophisticated audio solutions that augment unified communications environments. We'll continue to focus on the products and programs that help our reseller partners gain a competitive advantage and proliferate effective audio products in the modern workplace."



The 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at http://www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2018 issue of CRN.



