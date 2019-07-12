Slayer Tickets on Sale for Nationwide Arena in Columbus at Tickets-Online.com

Slayer North American Farewell Tour Tickets for Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Slayer is hitting the road for a 18 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on November 12, 2019.
Slayer North American Farewell Tour Live in Columbus, OH
Tickets-Online.com sells Slayer tickets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Slayer announced their last leg of their North American Farewell Tour dates on July 9, 2019 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include New York, Omaha and Las Vegas
About Slayer
Slayer formed in 1981 and is known as one of the "big four" thrash metal bands. Other thrash metal bands include Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. Two years after starting their band, they released their debut album, Show No Mercy. Over the course of their career they have released a dozen studio albums. One of the bands most successful records, Reign in Blood, received no radio play yet still managed reach the Billboard 200 at number 94. That album was the band's first certified gold album. In addition to gold records they have won numerous awards. They have won two Grammy's for Best Metal Performance, won Meal Hammer Golden Gods Awards three times and two Kerrang! Awards.
Since launching The Final Campaign tour last May, Slayer have played over 140 shows in 40 U.S. states, plus concerts in 30 other countries. Guitarist Kerry King said in a statement, "We've heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we'll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time."
Fans can find Slayer tickets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus at Tickets-Online.com. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.com.
Slayer 2019 North American Farewell Tour Dates
November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Explore Asheville Arena
November 3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
November 5 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
November 6 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
November 8 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center
November 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 11 – KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY
November 12 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
November 14 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Arena
November 15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center
November 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
November 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
November 20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmore Arena
November 22 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Arena
November 24 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
November 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Arena
November 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
About Tickets-Online.com
Tickets-Online.com is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved customer satisfaction rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online.com
Website: Tickets-Online.com/Slayer