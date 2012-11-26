Staten Island Cosmetic Surgery Professional Shares Solutions for Lip Wrinkles

Edison, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2012 --Despite how accepting people have become with the aging process, there are still some wrinkles, especially on the face, that they would prefer to live without. One of these wrinkles is called the perioral wrinkle, which are fine or deep lines that are around the mouth and lips.



"Wrinkles on the face only get worse overtime, which causes people to look older than they really are," said Staten Island cosmetic surgery professional Dr. Elliot Heller. "These fine and deep wrinkles make even the simple task of putting on lipstick difficult, as they can cause the edges of the lips to sag."



A plastic surgeon can help patients achieve their skin goals by created a treatment plan that is tailored to them.



Treatment options include:



-Chemical Peels. This treatment removes outer layers of damages skin to promote regeneration of new cells.

-Fillers and Injections. Botox, collegan, silicone, Restylane and even purified fat can be injected under the skin to add volume to the lips and give them a smoother appearance.

-Laser Resurfacing. A CO2 laser beam is used to eliminate damaged skin cells and initiate the body's natural healing process. Lasers can either be ablative or nonablative, believes the brazilian butt lift Staten Island surgeon. Ablative lasers remove the outer skin layers, while a nonablative laser addresses the dermis of the skin, which keeps it intact.



"Resurfacing the lips can be a permanent solution, while fillers, except for silicone, are temporary options that require annual treatments for maintenance," the facelift and thigh lift professional said "With either of the options, the patients will enjoy excellent results that will make their lips and face appear more youthful."



Learn More

To find the best plastic surgeon in Staten Island or to learn more about Associates in Plastic Surgery, visit http://www.AssociatesinPlasticSurgery.com or calling toll-free at 1-800-924-6397.



About Associates in Plastic Surgery

Associates in Plastic Surgery offers the latest advances in plastic surgery with five convenient locations in New Jersey and New York. Their staff of highly experienced professionals is dedicated to their patients' well-being with state-of-the-art facilities and free consultations.



© 2012 Master Google and Associates in Plastic Surgery. Authorization to post is granted, with the stipulation that Associates in Plastic Surgery and Master Google are credited as sole source. Linking to other sites from this press release is strictly prohibited, with the exception of herein imbedded links.