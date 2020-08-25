Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --As the world continues to adapt to the ever-changing climate amidst COVID-19, one thing remains constant – large-scale storms do not give second chances. This sobering reality is central to Strategic Response Partners (SRP) latest announcement. As an industry-leader with decades of experience in disaster prevention, response and recovery, SRP continues to strongly urge professionals who maintain and manage hospitals, businesses, commercial properties, municipalities, multi-family buildings, and assisted care facilities, alike, to each have a detailed and customized hurricane disaster plan in place well before disaster ever strikes. More than just a "good idea," SRP says everything from fatalities, looting, explosions, fires, catastrophic electrical issues, structural damage, and toxic environmental conditions can generally be avoided with the right team and a well-vetted disaster plan. To consistently support its clientele in industry-leading disaster mitigation plans and techniques, SRP employs the largest network of skilled vendors available in the United States. With decades and decades of experience and expertise, they have the intrinsic ability to set their clients up for success should a large-scale storm or disaster ever occur. When SRP is retained, their entire team works to create and implement a comprehensive plan detailing all necessary actions before, during, and after a hurricane. Rest assured, when teamed up with SRP, all bases will be covered.



Before a hurricane ever makes landfall, SRP's team of experts and structural engineers personally inspect each of their clients' buildings. With an eye toward even the most minute details, SRP's experts create a site-specific Property Condition Report and, to use a professional term, "fortify the facilities" so as to help each client reduce their disaster risk. This procedure is threefold in its efforts. First, it helps to limit the overall extent of potential damage. Second, such report manages expectations and helps to create a plan for employing the best critical response team to assist each client to best withstand a storm at ground zero. Lastly, when that storm does occur, from the center of a disaster, SRP will have the ability to address issues in real-time as they arise with its team already in place, per plan, with their "boots on the ground."



Once a storm approaches and before it makes landfall, a highly-trained critical-response team deploys and remains in place to help support needs and help facilitate a pre-arranged specific disaster prevention plan. In conjunction with such resources, SRP also has the unique ability to deploy paramedics, who remain near or within facilities to help ride out the hurricane and thereafter assist those who do not or could not evacuate. For example, it is a common practice for building engineers and logistics-related employees to remain behind during a storm. Additionally, hotel guests, hospital patients, or residents of assisted living facilities often have no choice but to stay put during severe inclement weather. Knowing that their condition may be critical, as they may be on a ventilator or oxygen machine, or have other conditions that would require emergency medical attention, SRP has private paramedics and nurse practitioners ready and available, all which can be provided to support needs on short notice. These healthcare professionals are available to stay on-site to help maintain the health and safety of personnel. They can also assist when frightened residents or guests become overwrought with fear or panic during a large-scale storm and attempt to do the unimaginable like flee from safe premises and subject themselves to flying debris. For SRP, the life and safety of all concerned is and will always remain paramount.



Also, of utmost importance when a storm occurs is the issue of ongoing and adequate security. When storm evacuation orders are issued, security professionals typically abandon their post and leave the buildings they are otherwise employed to protect, thereby providing ill-intentioned opportunists the ability to vandalize and steal. Recognizing this ongoing issue, in an effort to help its clients mitigate and minimize any such losses, SRP has highly-trained armed and unarmed security professionals at its disposal. They are also trained in, and specialize in, issues related to extreme weather conditions. SRP's security teams, technical rescue experts and medical teams are well-trained to support each other's efforts should disaster ever strike.



Managing Partner of Strategic Response Partners, Steve Slepcevic, states, "The fact is, we see many buildings get looted because law enforcement and EMS services are not in the location at the time of an incident. Or, in some cases, they are overwhelmed thereby reducing their response time in a wide area disaster. If the electrical power goes out due to storm-related issues, many commercial buildings have safety features that unlock the building in the event of such a power outage. Without the proper pre-storm planning in place, this ancillary harm generally causes confusion and chaos. All too often the building owner will then have to deal with theft and vandalism on top of the storm damage. Unfortunately, this may create a second insurance deductible known as a separate occurrence. Any theft, vandalism, and/or looting is generally seen as an occurrence that's separate and distinct from the storm damage and over and above the obvious."



When a building must stay open, SRP has the unique ability to also deploy structural engineers and environmental consultants who will remain in place to immediately assess a building's post-storm conditions. These individuals are on-site to immediately assess and help handle instabilities and structural issues arising from wind damage or water that intrudes the building. They are also there to handle any significant ongoing hazards such as shorts within the electrical system which are likely to cause a potential electrocution or fire hazards. In such instances, temporary power becomes an issue as building basement generators often flood, and backup generators fail. Again, all of this is just cause to engage in pre-storm planning with an industry leader such as SRP. These failures can lead to even more significant risks as the building starts to "sweat" due to compromised climate control. Quickly thereafter, mold and toxicity issues arise, creating a sick structure as water stagnates and causes a highly toxic environment. In some cases, deadly legionnaires disease has been found in the water systems. SRP's structural engineers and environmental consultants are trained to help construct a clear protocol for remediation teams to follow so further disaster is mitigated.



Should any assistance creating a unique and customized pre-disaster plan be needed, its time to trust the industry-leading professionals that have and continue to serve thousands of other asset owners, not only nationwide, but globally.



About Strategic Response Partners

Strategic Response Partners' leaders have been in the disaster planning to response and recovery industry for the past 30 plus years. The company's Managing Partner, Steve Slepcevic, is also a founding member and board advisor for the American Policyholders Association. It is a consumer watchdog group that fights against Insurance fraud - American Policyholders Association at https://apassociation.org/.



