Support Small Business Saturday by Hiring a Local Personal Chef

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Saturday, November 30, 2013, is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. A Personal Chef Service is your answer to providing you with great tasting, healthful, affordable meals in the comfort of your home without the daily grind of shopping and cooking -- all from a local, small business.



Your local Personal Chef Service includes



- Customized menu planning

- Grocery shopping

- In-home meal preparation

- Storage and cleanup



“When you hire a personal chef, you are not only supporting a small business, you are supporting a stress-free mealtime,” says United States Personal Chefs Association President Larry Lynch. “You are supporting personalized service. You are supporting a healthy lifestyle. And you are supporting extra time for you to spend with friends and family this holiday season.”



A Personal Chef Service takes the time to learn your individual needs and preferences. As a trained professional, they use this information to create delicious meals personalized to your individual tastes. The chef performs all of the grocery shopping for you, comes to your kitchen with everything they need to cook, prepares the meal in your home, packages and stores your meals in your refrigerator and freezer, then leaves your kitchen sparkling clean and your home filled with aromas of freshly prepared foods.



Join the United States Personal Chef Association and the Small Business Administration in supporting your local small business by hiring a chef. Most Personal Chefs provide gift cards and credits for future meals, so this is the perfect idea for a present. There are local Personal Chef Services in every state ready to serve you. To hire a chef near you, just go to http://www.HireAChef.com.



The United States Personal Chef Association represents the interests and welfare of its personal chef members by proactively communicating and supporting the value of the personal chef profession in all matters impacting the profession. USPCA provides the cutting edge tools for members to succeed in their business while ensuring the public a unique culinary experience underpinned by the integrity and ethical values of USPCA and its members. View more at http://www.USPCA.com