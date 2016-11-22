Support the Work of Habitat for Humanity of Teller County on Colorado Gives Day

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, (Habitat Teller) invites Coloradans to support our efforts to put God's love into action by helping families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Make our mission possible by donating to us on Colorado Gives Day, December 6, 2016.



Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. The event is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving website. Search for our profile on the site and make your safe and secure donation in a few easy steps.



"The donations we receive on Colorado Gives Day help us do more to support the community and ensure more families are able to live in safe affordable housing," says Jamie Caperton, Habitat Teller's Executive Director. "Our goal is to raise $10,000 this year, which is a big part of our annual operating budget. Our homeownership program works because of the investment required by our families. It's truly a hand-up, not a hand-out. When a family partners with us, a journey begins out of the cycle of poverty and into a life of stability and community connection."



Colorado Gives Day donations also mean that Habitat Teller has a chance of getting a share of the $1 Million Incentive Fund. Community First Foundation and FirstBank have each contributed $500,000 to create a $1 Million Incentive Fund, one of the largest gives-day incentive funds in the country. Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day receives a portion of the fund, which increases the value of every dollar donated. For example, if Habitat Teller receives 10 percent of the total donations made on Colorado Gives Day, they will also receive 10 percent of the $1 Million Incentive Fund.



Habitat Teller will also hold a Colorado Gives Day campaign rally at their current build site at the Clock Tower Condos project, in Woodland Park, CO, on Tuesday, November 29th at 10 a.m.



The November 29th rally is being held in conjunction with the nationwide Giving Tuesday celebration and will be led by Habitat's executive director, Jamie Caperton and Woodland Park's Mayor, Neil Levy. Habitat staff will also be available to lead tours of the facility showing the renovation progress to date.



"When families in our community are given the ability to build a better life story, it benefits everyone. Housing may seem like one piece to the puzzle, but it leads to a more complete, stable picture for Teller County schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods," said Caperton.



Community First Foundation, a leading foundation dedicated to fueling the power of community to drive positive change, and FirstBank, Colorado's largest locally owned bank, have partnered to present Colorado Gives Day for the past seven years. By making fundraising simple for nonprofits and giving easy for donors, Colorado Gives Day is one the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Last year, $28.5 million was raised for Colorado nonprofits in just 24 hours. Since its inception in 2010, $111 million has been donated on Colorado Gives Day.



For more information about Habitat Teller please visit our Colorado Gives Day website at http://www.coloradogives.org/HabitatforHumanityofTellerCounty.



For more information about Colorado Gives Day, please visit ColoradoGivesDay.org.



About Habitat for Humanity of Teller County

People in Teller County and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call HOME. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Other projects completed in the community include Las Casas in Woodland Park, a Historic Housing Project in Cripple Creek, a home renovation in Guffey and 31 homes build throughout Teller County. Learn more at http://www.tellerhabitat.org.



About Community First Foundation

Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We serve as a connector, partner, collaborator and resource to fuel the power of community for the greater good. We are proud to use our energy, leadership and trusted stewardship of financial resources to energize giving across our state, strengthen nonprofits, support donors and find new ways to address community needs. For more information, visit CommunityFirstFoundation.org.



About FirstBank

FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank is the largest locally owned banking organization in Colorado, serving more than 650,000 customers. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than $45 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, visit efirstbank.com.