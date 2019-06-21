Surface Technology Launches New Website Design for Improved Customer Experience

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --Surface Technology, Inc., a nationwide industrial flooring, coating, and lining systems company located in Lancaster, Pa., is excited to announce the launch of its new website design.



On April 4, 2019, Surface Technology worked with EZMarketing—a Lancaster-based digital marketing agency—to improve and launch its new site.



With a new, more modernized design, the Surface Technology website has a handful of improved benefits. The site features a clean design, and is now much more organized and easier to navigate, as well. Customers will also find that the new layout is easier to view on mobile browsers, allowing for answers to flooring questions on the go. The copy on the website is also succinct in order to better inform customers about the Surface Technology process, industries served, types of floor coatings, and much more.



"We really wanted to separate ourselves from the competition with this new website," said Mike Greenblatt, Founder and President of Surface Technology. "We've been in the flooring industry for over 30 years and wanted to show our customers that other companies do not have the same professional capacity or experience that we do. Our goal is that this newer, cleaner website will really wow our customers and help them feel more confident about contacting us."



For more information on Surface Technology, or any other floor coating inquiries, call (800) 776-5328 or email sales@surfacetechnologyinc.com. You can also connect with Surface Technology on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram for more updates.



About Surface Technology

Since 1988, Surface Technology, Inc. has been a leader in industrial flooring. For over 30 years, Surface Technology has provided corporations with reliable flooring and coating solutions that require impact, abrasion, and chemical resistance. As a deadline-focused contractor, the company has developed a proven process to ensure successful results time and time again. To learn more about Surface Technology, visit epoxyfloorcoating.com.