Swelling Global Lithium Market Forecasted to Top $46 Billion by 2022, Company Announces Acquisition of 1200 Acres of Nevada Lithium Mining Project

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "World Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015-2022 - the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to generate revenue of $46.21 billion by 2022. The Automotive sector is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for electric/hybrid vehicles. Today's Active Companies in the Lithium space with current developments of importance are Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (OTC: SSMLF) (TSXV:BFF), Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (NYSE: SQM), Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)



Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (OTC:SSMLF) (TSXV:BFF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 60 claims (approximately 1200 acres/484 hectares) in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Clayton Valley BFF-1 Lithium Project southern boundary lies 250 meters from Albemarle Corporation's Silver Peak lithium mine and brine processing operations. The mine has been in operation since 1967 and remains the only brine based lithium producer in North America. It is also the location of Pure Energy Minerals'816,000 metric tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) Inferred Resource NI 43-101 announced in July 2015. Clayton Valley's centralized location between Nevada and Reno and its highways, access to power, water and labor provide excellent infrastructure for mineral exploration and development. The Clayton Valley BFF-1 Lithium Project is approximately 3.5 hours away from Tesla's Gigafactory, which has a planned annual lithium-ion battery production capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours per year by 2020.



Read the full Nevada Energy Metals (OTC:SSMLF/BFF.V) Press Release at http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/profiles/ssmlf.html



Clayton Valley is one of the few locations globally known to contain commercial-grade lithium-enriched brine. The Valley is an internally drained closed-basin and is surrounded by mountains, hills and ridges on all sides. It contains an underground unconsolidated water bearing system (or aquifer system) which is host to lithium-enriched brines and is contained by the surrounding rock. The decision to acquire the project was based on descriptions of geological modeling and historical drilling results (Western Geothermal Ltd) in a report authored by J.B. Hulen, PG, (July 31,2008). Mr Hulen concluded that shallow thermal-gradient drilling and lithium-exploration drilling by previous operators demonstrated that the area underlying this portion of Clayton Valley contained the valley's highest subsurface temperatures.



In other news and recent happenings around the sector: Chilean chemicals firm Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (NYSE: SQM) said on recently that it had entered into a joint venture with Canadian junior miner Lithium Americas (OTC: WLCDF) to develop a lithium project in Argentina, at a time when demand and prices for the key battery ingredient are rocketing. SQM and Lithium Americas said in a statement that they will immediately move forward with an updated feasibility study for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project near the Chilean and Bolivian borders. The study will examine the economic feasibility of a project with annual output of 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, they said.



Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 deliveries consisted of 12,420 Model S vehicles and 2,400 Model X vehicles. Q1 deliveries were almost 50% more than Q1 last year and Tesla remains on track to deliver 80,000 to 90,000 new vehicles in 2016. The Q1 delivery count was impacted by severe Model X supplier parts shortages in January and February that lasted much longer than initially expected. Once these issues were resolved, production and delivery rates improved dramatically. By the last full week of March, the build rate rose to 750 Model X vehicles per week, however many of these vehicles were built too late to be delivered to their owners before end of quarter. Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and stationary energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. The company also offers electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers.



Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced this week that it will release its first quarter 2016 earnings after the NYSE closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. The company will hold its conference call to discuss first quarter 2016 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 at 9:00 am ET. This call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed at Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com or by phone at the following number: Dial-In #:888-680-0892 - International Dial-In #: 617-213-4858 - Participant Passcode: 614 477 42 - Albemarle develops, manufactures and markets technologically advanced and high value added products, including lithium and lithium compounds, bromine and bromine derivatives, catalysts and surface treatment chemistries used in a wide range of applications



FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last week announced it will release its first quarter 2016 earnings onMonday, May 2, 2016, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.fmc.com. The company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and telephone. Dial-in telephone numbers: U.S. / Canada: 800-288-8974 - International: 612-332-0430 - Conference ID # 378963 - For more than a century, FMC Corporation has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products. FMC acquired Cheminova in April 2015. Revenue totaled approximately $3.3 billion in 2015. FMC employs approximately 6,000 people throughout the world and operates its businesses in three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition and FMC Lithium.



