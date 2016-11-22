Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --In a digital age poised on all things convenience, could it be that hope now comes in an app? So says the innovators of optimism at Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio. They've launched a free, portable, relatable, and informative way to tackle wholehearted living in an all out sprint. Giving experts dedicated to all things gladness a worldwide stage, the new app offers listeners a well-spring of knowledge at the fingertips. Almost like having hope in one's pocket, the app is all about easily-relatable research and the practical skills to use it. Taking the idiom, "In all your getting, get understanding." to a whole new level, the new "get hAPPy" app makes it easier to tackle peace-of-mind while on-the-go, go, go. Proving that indeed, "Happiness is an inside job™".



Relating the mechanics of happiness from positivity experts, researchers, and health professionals, the globally syndicated Harvesting Happiness podcast is the brainchild of its host, Lisa Cypers Kamen. The show, now available via the app, is broadcast from the beaches of Malibu, California, and boasts more than 8 million worldwide listeners a year with interest in applied positive psychology. Highlighting interviews with professionals in the fields of personal growth and self-improvement the podcast, to date, has logged over 300 interviews all available on-demand. Topics include human-interest stories, culture, motivation, inspiration, and tips for a fit mind, body, and spirit. The show also highlights the creative spirit with interviews about the culinary arts, dance, music, visuals, politics, and current events.



The host says of the popularity of the well-being podcast, "I'm so grateful that my listeners and my guests take happiness seriously. Because they do, Harvesting Happiness is a deeply useful way to integrate principles to assure that when you have a commitment to flourish, you will. We're happy to help you see to it. And I do mean that literally."



Having linked arms with Matt Egelhoff and Adam Wood from Fire Breathing Penguin Media, the Harvesting Happiness app is easily navigated. By using a smart link that knows what platform is being used at the time, it will navigate visitors to the downloadable version that applies. If clicked from an Android, iPhone, laptop or PC, the app will be available in the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Harvesting Happiness website respectively.



To download the Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio app using any device visit http://onelink.to/happy.



For more information about Lisa Cypers Kamen and Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio visit http://harvestinghappinesstalkradio.com.



For more information about Fire Breathing Penguin Media visit https://www.firebreathingpenguin.com.



About Lisa Cypers Kamen

Lisa Cypers Kamen is the host of the widely-recognized podcast Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio show. In addition to being a syndicated radio show host, Cypers Kamen is a positive psychology coach, author, documentary filmmaker, and lecturer focused on the skill of finding and sustaining true happiness. She is the author of Are We Happy Yet? Eight Keys to Unlocking a Joyful Life to be published in its newly revised version on March 20, 2017 in celebration of the United Nation's International Day of Happiness. She is also the author of Harvesting Happiness for Heroes: Reintegration Strategies for Depression, Anxiety, Anger, Grief and PTSD; and Perspectives on Addiction: A Multi-Stepped Journey to Wholeness and the director/producer of the documentary film H Factor. Where Is Your Heart? The show's host is a TEDx speaker who enjoys work published on the Huffington Post, Positively Positive, and Inspire Me Today websites.



About Fire Breathing Penguin Media

Fire Breathing Penguin Media helps small businesses better connect with and engage their audience by using the latest technology services and products.



Contact:

Andrea Minghelli, Producer

Radio@HarvestingHappiness.com

310-273-5300 extension 106



Websites:

http://harvestinghappinesstalkradio.com

https://www.firebreathingpenguin.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/HarvestingHappiness?ref=tn_tnmn

https://twitter.com/LisaKamen

https://www.linkedin.com/in/whatisyourhappiness

https://www.pinterest.com/lisacyperskamen/

https://www.youtube.com/user/HarvestingHappiness

https://www.instagram.com/HH_TalkRadio