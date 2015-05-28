THE 2015 MUSTANG GT Convertible Raffle Makes a Difference

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --C.I.I.C.H.E. or Citizens Involved in Changing Human Exploitation, announced earlier this week that the official dates of their nationwide 2015 Ford Mustang Raffle will be June 1 2015 to August 31 2015. The Ford Mustang Raffle is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of abused or exploited children. By getting involved, participants have the chance to win a brand new 2015 Ford Mustang and a full year of paid insurance. The prize can also be redeemed for the cash value of $50,000. C.I.I.C.H.E. also plans to use the money raised by the raffle to conduct a study for opening housing centers across the country for supporting previously trafficked victims.



The C.I.I.C.H.E. 2015 Ford Mustang Raffle is an important event for the exploited and abused children and families that it helps. All donations collected through the raffle will be contributed to help restore security, food, clothing, shelter to many young victims in need. There will be several television media and radio ad campaigns created to promote reducing trafficking and to announce the event. C.I.I.C.H.E. plans are also to lobbying for more Legislation that makes it easier to bring to justice those involved in the sex trade industry.



"Not only is there a chance to win a car, but we will pay for one full year of insurance - all the winner has to do is drive!" said a C.I.I.C.H.E. representative. "The Ford Mustang is a summertime dream car that for the winner, will always be a reminder of the caring act of kindness that helped make a difference in the life of another person. The donations are important for the young victims. For the cost of washing your car, you can change the life of a child and have the opportunity to win a fine automobile. The chances to win are great this year."



To enter and make a donation to the nationwide 2015 Ford Mustang Raffle, visit www.2015mustangraffle.com. To find out more information about C.I.I.C.H.E. visit their website directly at www.ciiche.org.



About C.I.I.C.H.E.

Since they began in 2012, Citizens Involved in Changing Human Exploitation has helped the lives of many children and broken homes. The organization leaders are trained professionals with many years of experience in social services, education, and law enforcement. C.I.I.C.H.E. has partnered with many organizations including Wellsprings Living, Missing Exploited Children's Network, and Feeding America. The company mission is to support and conduct activities that contribute to finding the missing, abused, exploited, and trafficked humans. C.I.I.C.H.E. is a 501(c)3 registered program.



Media Contact: Dr. Monique Brown

Phone Number: 404-937-3636 x110

Email Address: mbrown@ciiche.org