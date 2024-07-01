Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --When hearing about custom printed tape, most immediately think that it involves a lot of hassle and a lot of additional cost. For nearly 40 years the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply has worked hard to make ordering custom-printed tape easy, but they have also worked hard to make it as affordable as possible. Over the years they have gotten prices to a point where it really doesn't make sense to NOT do custom-printed tape. Yes, the prices are as good as the quality of the printing and the tape itself. When doing side-by-side comparisons of regular packing tape and custom-printed packing tape, the cost difference is minimal. Contact them today to learn more about all of the options for custom-printed tape.



How much tape is used on a package to get it ready to ship out? A few feet perhaps? Maybe more, maybe less, but essentially it is a few feet per package. And with using regular packing tape this might be a cost of a few pennies to seal up packages. Now, what would the cost be when substituting custom-printed tape for the regular tape? Would it maybe triple the cost or more? Nope, in truth it will be the same few pennies even for custom-printed tape.



This is where clients really see how minimal the cost difference really is between using custom printed tape and using regular plain packing tape. And with this negligible additional cost clients get to have branded packages that capture people's attention and impress them with the attention to even the small details of their package. With all of the benefits, it is a smart decision to move to custom-printed tape.



The truth is that clients won't be able to find any other advertising option that is so inexpensive to implement. Additionally, they can readily swap out one custom-printed tape for another custom-printed tape so they can add special messaging for different times of the year, anniversary discounts, and other messages. It is much less expensive to keep a customer than it is to acquire a new customer, so clients should look at all of their options to help retain customers, and this is an extremely cost-effective option.



Go ahead and compare the costs of getting regular packing tape against the cost of getting custom-printed tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply. Clients will find that the cost per foot of custom-printed tape is very comparable to regular tape. And the ability to create custom messages for any reason gives them a test bed for different messages and offers. Contact their team today to get started on putting together a custom-printed tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large-scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.