The Eagles Tickets on Sale for Toyota Center in Houston at TicketSmarter.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --The Eagles are hitting the road for a 13 date Hotel California Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Toyota Center in Houston, TX on March 6 - 7, 2020.
The Eagles announced their Hotel California Tour dates on October 8, 2019 as part of their Hotel California Tour dates. Other Hotel California Tour dates include Atlanta, New York and San Francisco.
About The Eagles
The Eagles are one of the most recognizable American rock bands that formed in 1971. A year later they released their debut self-titled album. Released in 1976, Hotel California has become the Eagles' definitive LP and the third best-selling album of all time in the United States. Along with spawning two Number One hits, "Hotel California" and "New Kid in Town" and the LP's title track earned a Grammy in 1977 for Record of the Year. Throughout this band's history, they have five number-one singles, five American Music Awards, six Grammy Awards, and six number-one albums.
The Eagles shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – are bringing their recent, highly acclaimed "Hotel California" performances on tour in 2020 with concerts in Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Each night's concert will feature a "Hotel California" set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits."
The Eagles 2020 Hotel California Tour Dates:
February 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
February 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
February 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
February 29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
March 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 17 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
April 18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
