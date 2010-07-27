The Killing Mood, by Robert Louden

Riverside, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2010 -- The Killing Mood tells the story of tough, hard-boiled police detective, Dominic Pisa, who is tracking the low life drug merchant who killed his son. Along the way he reluctantly inherits Lisa Powers, a sexy young television journalist who is out to get a story at any cost. Together they encounter dope peddlers, gang violence and serial murder in this mystery thriller with non-stop twists and turns.



“We are thrilled to be able to offer The Killing Mood to mystery thriller fans,” says publisher Nigil Bloom. “Robert Louden has written an exciting mystery novel that explores the human condition from both sides of the street and draws a vivid picture of the world of drug dealers and gang members while entertaining us with the twists and turns of this original story.”



According to The Midwest Book Review, “Robert Louden gives readers a fun filled action/adventure novel, making The Killing Mood very much worth considering.”



Author Robert Louden has worked on the film crew for numerous Emmy award winning television shows and has worked with some of Hollywood's greatest academy award winning production designers, including the late Henry Bumsted.



View the book video trailer at:

http://www.thatotherwebshow.com/killingmood.html



